Outdoor Yoga Classes in Raleigh, NC
Yoga & Leaf was born out of a passion for yoga and nature. Many of our classes are taught outdoors in the beautiful parks and gardens surrounding Raleigh, North Carolina.
Classes are taught by Maureen McCormack, a Certified Yoga Instructor with 200 hours of teacher training. Maureen is also a Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT-200) with Yoga Alliance.
Yoga & Leaf offers outdoor Flow Yoga and Gentle Flow Yoga for all experience levels. We also offer a Beginner Series several times a year. Our classes link breath to movement with the goal of increasing flexibility, balance and strength for our students.
Check out the Class Schedule for the latest dates and locations.
Yoga & Leaf provides an inclusive yoga community that fosters connection between mind, body, spirit and nature.
